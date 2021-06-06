Olympic Qualifiers Day 3 Schedule – Walsh siblings target Olympic qualification

It’s an Olympic family affair today as brother and sister Michaela and Aidan Walsh both fight for a place at the 2020 Games.

Michaela Walsh is up first and takes on Stephanie Thour of Sweden to earn one of the six Olympic spots availble at the Paris tournament.

Irish-boxing.com’s maths suggest the Belfast featherweight’s world ranking is enough to get her to Tokyo through the back door but no doubt the ultra-competitive and well-decorated amateur will want to do it in the ring.

The European Games, European Championships and European Union medalist’s brother Aidan Walsh doesn’t have a ranking fail-safe meaning he has to beat either beat Yevheni Barabandy of Ukraine today or secure victory in a box off tomorrow.

🕒OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS DAY 3 SCHEDULE🕒



A quieter day in 🇫🇷 for Team Ireland but the goal stays the same with 2️⃣ big qualification bouts !



🥊RING A🥊



14:00 @aidanwalsh997 v 🇺🇦



🥊RING B🥊



13:15 @michaelaw57 v 🇸🇪



Let's Go Ireland!🇮🇪🥊#IABA #TeamIreland #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/6Rh2EBZuBg — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 6, 2021

Michaela Walsh will box in ring B at 13:15 and her brother and fellow Monkstown fighter will be out in Ring A at 14:00.

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke joined Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine as qualified Olympians yesterday, meaning by the end of today Ireland could have six boxers going to Tokyo – and if Emmett Brennan wins in a box off tomorrow that could increase to seven.

European Olympic Qualifiers Paris, France

June 6th

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Stephanie Thour (Sweden)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Yevheni Barabandy (Ukraine)

June 5th

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Javid Chalabiyev (Azerbaijan) 2-3

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Emanual Reyes (Spain) 0-5

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Peter Belberov (BUlgaria) 0-5

Quarter finals

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Elzbieta Wojik (Poland) 5-0

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Gabriel Escobar (Spain) 0-5

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Luka Plantic (Croatia) 0-5

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Maiva Hamaddouche (France) 5-0

June 4

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Viktoriya Kebikava (Belarus) 5-0

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Wahid Hambli (France) 4-1

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) beat Uke Smajli (Switzerland) 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Mona Mestian (France) 4-1

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0