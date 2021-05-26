Kenneth Egan protege to debut on Celtic Clash 11

Dylan Wilson will be one of two debutants on Celtic Clash 11.

The Dubliner will make his pro bow in Spain on June 26 alongside a host of his Boxing Ireland stablemates.

The 24-year-old is the second debutant to be confirmed on the card alongside fellow Clondalkin native Alan O’Connor.

The Clondalkin native, who trains out of the Ultimate Fitness Gym in Walkinstown, comes recommended by nonother than Olympic medal winner Kenneth Egan.

Indeed, the now Stephen Sharpe managed fighter is trained by the Neilstown BC graduate.

Wilson is another kickboxing convert but one that has been working on his boxing skills under the watchful eye of the legendary Irish amateur for the last three years.

Speaking about Wilson when he first turned over Egan said: “I have seen talent in him. His background is kickboxing but he has displayed some really promising boxing attributes. He wants to step into the boxing game. I am going to give him a dig out and see where it’s going to take us. There is talent there and with the right guidance and education we can take him on steady.”

Dublin debutant Dylan Wilson who trains under @kenegan30 has been hard at it and makes his pro bow in Alicante. pic.twitter.com/XSKY9kZGQZ — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) May 21, 2021

Egan also believes Boxing Ireland is the perfect promotional outfit for Wilson.

“Boxing Ireland Promotions is the perfect place for Dylan. Start him nice and steady with a couple of four-rounders but Celtic Clash is definitely on the agenda for Dylan. Neither of us knows how far he is going to go but we will work together as hard as we can to try and get big fights in the future.”

Also fighting on the Celtic Clash 11 card will be Jake Hanney, Robert Burke, Cathy McAleer, Julio Cesar, Owen O’Neill, Danny Keating, Kevin Cronin, O’Connor, Martin Quinn and Stephen McAfee.