‘Finally’ – Kelsey Langan Wins 5th Irish Title – Eyes First Shot at Team Ireland Slot

After a fifth Irish final win, Kelsey Langan has set her sights on ‘finally’ representing her country.

The Ballina boxer added to her Irish collection with an impressive box and move performance in the National Stadium on Friday last.

The Connacht teen outpointed a game Kerry Brown to become National U19 lightweight champion at the home of Irish boxing. It sees the stylist increase her domestic honour collection, but more importantly for he,r it opens the door to International selection.

Langan is hoping to get selected for the European tournament rumoured to take place later this year and would be delighted to live her international dream.