AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNewsVideos

‘Finally’ – Kelsey Langan Wins 5th Irish Title – Eyes First Shot at Team Ireland Slot

irishboxing

After a fifth Irish final win, Kelsey Langan has set her sights on ‘finally’ representing her country.

The Ballina boxer added to her Irish collection with an impressive box and move performance in the National Stadium on Friday last.

The Connacht teen outpointed a game Kerry Brown to become National U19 lightweight champion at the home of Irish boxing. It sees the stylist increase her domestic honour collection, but more importantly for he,r it opens the door to International selection.

Langan is hoping to get selected for the European tournament rumoured to take place later this year and would be delighted to live her international dream.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Composed and assured debutant Ryan O’Rourke gets manic weekend of Irish boxing off to a winning start

Jonny Stapleton

Tommy McCarthy reflects on Matty Askin defeat

Joe O'Neill

Belfast show CANCELLED

Joe O'Neill
x