LIVE RESULTS – National U19 Championships
The National U19 Championships draw to a close in the National Stadium tonight.
Irish-boxing.com will be in attendance and will share live results below/
RESULTS:
44kg Lauren Long (Tipperary Town) W/O
46kg Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) W/O
46kg Jake Redmond (Blessington) V Dillon Donnelly (St Pauls A)
48kg Keely Stevens (Charlestown) V Chloe Cox (Setanta)
48kg Aleksesj Iazic (St Nicholas) V Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)
50kg Kurt Kinsella (Monkstown D) V Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns)
51kg Isabel Nolan (Santry) V Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey)
54kg Tegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) V Jessica Gallagher (Mulhuddart)
55kg Michael Reilly (St Pauls Wat) V Edward E Corcoran (Mullingar Elite)
57kg Grace Conway (Tredagh) V Alexis O’Brien (Nutgrove)
60kg Kerry Brown (Convoy) V Kelsey Langan (Ballina)
60kg Sean McCusker (Dealgan) V Christopher Cranny (Nutgrove)
65kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) V Siofra Lawless (Four Kings)
65kg John Donoghue (Olympic L) V Charlie Mulligan (Cookstown)
70kg Katelyn Butler (St Colmans) V Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne)
70kg David Nevin (Mullingar Elite) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/Kilmyshall)
75kg Caoilfhionn Grant Moloney (Togher)V Nessa Tabachuk (Celtic Eagles)
75kg Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands) V Reuben Aigbologa (Mayfield)
80kg Molly Mae Higgins (Rathnew) W/O
80kg Ricky Kiely (Midleton) V Stephen Murphy (Celtic Eagles)
85kg Kieran Reilly (St Saviours OBA) V Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch)
90kg Shay O’Dowd (Swords) V Christopher Stokes (Crumlin)
90+kg Solomon Udeze (Portlaoise) V Jude Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)