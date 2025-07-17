The Greatest – Amanda Serrano Salutes ‘Queen’ Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano has heralded Katie Taylor ‘The Queen’ of boxing in the after the completion of thier legendary trilogy.

The Puerto Rican questioned the Irish Icon’s ability and tactics at various times over the last five years and was public enemy number one [or possibly two if you take Chantelle Cameron into account] among Irish fight followers as a result.

However, having shared three classic fights and thirty thrilling rounds with the trailblazing star, the New York-based multi-weight world champion has changed her tune somewhat.

Indeed, without a fight to sell and the rivalry well and truly put to bed, the Jake Paul mentored southpaw was able to share true thoughts on the Wicklow wonder.

It turns out Serrano is a fan. Speaking online on a number of occasions this week, she has been full of praise for the Irish sporting great, complimenting her in-ring ability and out-of-the-ring manner.

Speaking online on Thursday she went as far as to call Taylor ‘The Queen’.

Salute to the Queen @KatieTaylor

Classy In & Out of the Ring

Number 1 UNDOUBTEDLY! https://t.co/nqrB19H9fV — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) July 17, 2025

The respect and love between the two since their record breaking Madison Square Garden bout earlier this month has been in stark contrast to where Taylor and Chantelle Cameron’s relationship is at present.

The British fighter says the two weight undisputed champion is afraid to fight her, while Taylor has questioned her two time fight rivals pulling power.