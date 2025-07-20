Irish Revenge Mission for Callum Walsh on Canelo – Crawford Card?

Rumour suggests Team Callum Walsh are eyeing up an Irish revenge mission for him next.

With Walsh’s UFC connections and Dana White’s affection for his fighting style and approach, he is certain to populate the undercard of the mega fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford on September 13.

The boxer billed as ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’ needs a fight of note to steal his share of the spotlight in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rumour suggests 360 Promotions believe JJ Metcalfe is the ideal dance partner for the Cobh native, and it’s been suggested the Liverpool native will be next for the Freddie Roach trained southpaw.

‘Kid Shamrock’ has always been on Irish fans’ radar due to the fact that Shane Neary is his father and has Irish links.

The 36-year-old also ended Dennis Hogan’s IBO light middleweight title run on the undercard of Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron in May of 2023.

Metclafe failed to kick on from that win and has only fought once since, registering a shutout six-round win over a journeyman in December of last year.

The Liverpudlian is lined up to fight in Coliseo Carlos ‘Teo’ Cruz, Santo Domingo, next, fighting on a card Gabriel Dossen will debut on. The proximity of that fight to September 13 may prompt some to suggest September would be too soon to fight again, but Metcalfe is expected to be handed a routine fight in South America.

At 36 and without a big fight in over two years, ‘Kid Shamrock’ would go into an clash with the Walsh as an underdog. However, he is tough, experienced, known and could be deemed an upgrade for the fast-moving ‘King’.