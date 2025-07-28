‘I beat the best’ – Michael Reilly Delighted To Come Through Stack Field

Michael Reilly takes real pride in being the best of the best in Ireland.

St. Paul’s talent was crowned Irish Champion at 55kg at the National Stadium last week.

The tense final win saw O’Reilly clear the final hurdle along a tricky path to success, and to emerge top of such a talent-packed field makes his eight Irish title wins all the more special.

The weight class was packed with Irish champions and the Waterford native takes real confidence from being its champion.

The final proved the boxing buff’s point as he faced off against Edward Corcoran, a five time Irish champion and European medal winner. Reilly reveals the decider was like a chess match, and he was delighted he managed to get checkmate.