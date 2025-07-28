Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

‘That Was The Goal’ – Patrick Kelly Reclaims No.1 Spot With National U19 Victory

irishboxing

Patrick Kelly stepped back into the winner’s circle when it mattered most.

The St Abbans/Kilmyshall boxer lost a first-ever Irish final in January and came into the U-19 Championships determined to regain the number 1 slot.

He managed to do that with a victory over David Nevin in an extremely entertaining 70kg final.

The win puts him back in the frame for International selection, something he had targeted going into the contest.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Point deductions prove costly as Aidan Walsh exits Olympic Qualifiers

irishboxing

Elite Competition Set for Belfast

irishboxing

‘I’m Back’ – Conrad Cummings Confirms Return

Jonny Stapleton
x