‘That Was The Goal’ – Patrick Kelly Reclaims No.1 Spot With National U19 Victory

Patrick Kelly stepped back into the winner’s circle when it mattered most.

The St Abbans/Kilmyshall boxer lost a first-ever Irish final in January and came into the U-19 Championships determined to regain the number 1 slot.

He managed to do that with a victory over David Nevin in an extremely entertaining 70kg final.

The win puts him back in the frame for International selection, something he had targeted going into the contest.