‘In quietness and in confidence shall be your strength’ – Katie Taylor content in isolation

By | on April 11, 2020 |
Not only is Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] used to being in quarantine it seems she quiet likes it.

What is ‘lockdown’ for most, it seems, is just ‘training camp’ for the Irish sensation.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world had returned to Connecticut – where she lives and trains under Ross Eminent whilst preparing for fights – earlier this year in a bid to get ready for a massive May 2 clash with Amanda Serrano.

The current pandemic has pushed a ‘mega fight’ that was set to play out in Manchester back to July 4, but it faces further postponement if the current situation doesn’t improve dramatically.

That means Taylor will be stuck stateside until late May at the very least. However, that isn’t a problem for Olympic gold medal winner, she argues boxing can prove a life of solitude for the most part.

“My whole life has been a quarantine,” Taylor said during a recent interview on Instagram Live hosted by her promoter, Eddie Hearn. “I said to my family that you realize you’ve been in isolation so much when you have to go into quarantine and nothing has changed in your personal life.”

One of only seven boxers in history to claim undisputed status in the four belt era, Taylor isn’t too perturbed by delay.

Not only is the 2012 Olympic gold medal winner and now two weight world pro champ content to train, but she is also happy more alone time will allow her spend more time with God.

“For me, it’s obviously awful what’s happening with the coronavirus. The whole world is on lockdown right now. But there’s a lot of good things that are happening as well,” Taylor observers. “People’s lives have been forced to slow down. They’re reconnecting with their families again. Even online, there’s church services Saturday online every single weekend.

“For me, it’s time to spend more time with God, to read His word. That’s mental health for me. I get great comfort from that. I’ve always said from a very young age, it’s where my confidence comes from. It’s where my strength comes from. It’s why I don’t need to talk before these big fights or talk trash. From a very early age, I loved this bible verse (Isaiah 30:15), it says, ‘In quietness and in confidence shall be your strength.’ It’s why I feel the need… just be myself.”

