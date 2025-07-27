Farrelly Finds Fifth: Patient Tegan Eyes International Success After Returning to the Top

It was a case of finally a fab five for Tegan Farrelly in the National Stadium last week.

The Dunboyne boxer tasted domestic glory for the fifth time when she defeated Jessica Gallagher in an entertaining 54kg National Under-19 Championship’s final.

Despite the large collection and what appears to be regular success, the fluorescent odds sock-wearing teen talent had to show patience when it came to adding to her title tally.

Having blazed a trail to four top-of-the-podium finishes, Farrelly met a Grace Conway-sized roadblock. The World and European medal winner beat her in three finals, so to finally regain number 1 spot at the most recent championships meant a lot.

Farrelly has also had to show real resolve when it comes to International boxing. Selected to represent Ireland previously she didn’t get to fight due to the then ‘Russian Rule’. She hopes to get selected for tournaments this year and finally get to fight for Ireland.