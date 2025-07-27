All Irish Rematch – UFC Star Turned Boxer Debut – Crocker -Donovan Undercard Takes Shape

A historic night of boxing in Belfast just got even bigger with an exciting fist wave of the undercard officially set for Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan on Saturday, September 13 – live worldwide on DAZN.

The bitter enemies will collide in an eagerly awaited rematch for the vacant IBF Welterweight World Title at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park.

The historic clash will be the first time two boxers from the island of Ireland have met in a World Title fight, and the 18-500 capacity home of the Northern Ireland football team will host the biggest all-Irish fight ever.

And fight fans are in for a bumper night of action in the Northern Irish capital with a host of huge clashes confirmed for the undercard.

It’s the battle of the ‘Black Panther’ versus ‘Black Thunder’ when the returning, Ishamel Davis takes on Belfast’s own Caoimhín Agyarko.

Agyarko stepped in for Davis back in April when injury scuppered his fight with Ryan Kelly – which the Irish fighter duly came through with a majority decision points win.

But Davis will be looking to get back to winning ways having featured last on successive Riyadh Season cards in London and in the Saudi capital respectively in which he went the distance against Josh Kelly last September at short notice, before falling to WBC ranked No.1 Serhii Bohachuk last December.

Having switched from the world of mixed martial arts, Matchroom’s latest big-name signing Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann makes her debut in Belfast.

Celebrated as one of the UK’s finest female exports in MMA, Liverpool’s McCann has set her sights on conquering the hard old game and becoming a World Champion. Her journey to greatness begins on September 13, where she is set to campaign at Bantamweight with her opponent to be confirmed in due course.

’The Mighty Celt’ Tyrone McKenna is another popular homegrown addition to the card as the Welterweight, who in 2023 fell to a unanimous decision to Lewis Crocker – faces a familiar foe in Dylan Moran.

The duo collided last December in Waterford where McKenna celebrated an early stoppage, and he’ll be looking to repeat his triumph over his fellow Southpaw when they lock horns once again.

Cruiserweight sensation Pat Brown, meanwhile, will fight inside a stadium setting for the first time when the popular Team GB Olympian travels across the Irish Sea from Manchester.

Brown – labelled by promoter Eddie Hearn as “one of the most exciting fighters in the world” – has enjoyed a sterling start to life in the professional ranks with the 6ft 6in powerhouse blasting his way to a flawless 3-0 start with a hat-trick of knockouts since he turned over last March.

And another rising, unbeaten British charge in Aaron Bowen joins Brown on the card as the 6-0 (4 KOs) Coventry Middleweight looks to continue his impressive ascent up the rankings.

“We expect a sell-out crowd for this historic night in Belfast and one of the best atmospheres you’ve ever witnessed in Irish boxing – you do not want to miss this,” said Matchroom Sport chairman, Eddie Hearn.

“It is the first boxing event at the stadium since the iconic Carl Frampton headlined here back in 2018, and the main event couldn’t be more fitting. Two of the best Welterweights in the world battling it out for the IBF World Title – and now we have a blockbuster undercard too.”