Ricky Hatton protege Brett McGinty wins in Coventry

It was less dramatic but more satisfying as Brett McGinty doubled his pro win tally in Coventry tonight.

The popular Ricky Hatton trained fighter put on a show for what seemed a sizeable traveling support and made it two wins from two pro fights on the Channel 5 Mick Hennessy show.

The Donegal middleweight came through as tough a debut fight as you can get late last year, when he nigh on went life and death against Jan Ardon over six.

Having banked some serious early experience the 22-year-old wanted a tougher test for his Skydome in Coventry clash on the undercard Sam Egginton and Carlos Molina’s WBC ranking title fight.

However, Coach Ricky Hatton, who didn’t want Ardon as a debut opponent but gave in to McGinty pressure, was adamant his charge would have a progressive learning fight rather than a sizable test.

The Commonwealth Youth and European Junior medal winner was first set to fight the durable Jordan Grannum, but ended up in against Dwain Grant an equally suitable opponent for this stage of his career.

It turned out as expected a rather routine win for the eager to fight entertainer. McGinty whitewashed the Westbromich native to win wide 40-36 on the referees scorecard.

With a gut a check passed on his debut it seems Team McGinty are happy for him to have some learning fights for now, so 2021 could be more about quantity than quality with regular incrimental steps being the goal.

The win see’s McGinty double his wins tally and progress to 2-0 while Grant slips to 3-10-1.

The victory was the second Irish win over the weekend, as the Donegal man with Derry connections followed up Derry middleweight Conor Coyle’s victory in the Mexican rain with a positive result.