‘Let’s not Forget’ – Andy Lee praises all Michael Conlan has done for Irish boxing

Andy Lee called for fight fans not to forget all Michael Conlan has done for the sport of boxing in Ireland while calling for the Belfast man to retire.

The former middleweight champion of the world was in Belfast on Saturday night, working for DAZN, and got a ringside seat to Conlan’s third career defeat.

The Limerick native watched diligently as the Belfast talent was stopped by Jordan Gill on the SSE Arena-hosted Matchroom card.

Speaking after in as honest as ever fashion he called for the Olympic medal winner to call it a day and hang up his gloves.

Lee seemed concerned as he pointed out health should come before another world title push.

“Brutally honest, Michael as to be considering retirement now,” said on DAZN.

“I admire his determination to carry on. Tough loss to Leigh Wood, a round away from maybe getting the decision. Then that really tough loss to Luis Alberto Lopez.

“And maybe that was the time to call it a day. And everyone can admire someone who wants to keep going. Try and try again, it’s not about how many times you get knocked down its about how many times you get back up.

“But sometimes, there’s more to life than boxing. You’ve got to think about your health, he’s a young family, he’s got to retire now.

“He’s got a promotional company, he’s done very well outside of boxing. So I think he’s in a good place financially so retire, keep your health, and that’s your wealth.”

Lee admits a stoppage defeat would be a sad note for a natural talent with multi-weight world champion ambitions when he turned over to end on. However, he says we should reflect on all former standout amateur achievements rather than lament what might have been.

“From an Irish point of view, it’s a sad moment and sad to see one of the great campaigners of Irish boxing probably finish his career like this.

“Let’s not forget all he has done for the sport in Ireland, two time Olympian, Olympic medallist and world amateur champion and a two time world title challenger.”

Conlan has yet to indicate what he may do next.