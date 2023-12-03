Siofra Lawless boxes for World gold today

Siofra Lawless will look to join John Donoghue in the World Junior Championship winner’s circle today.

The Four Kings prospect goes for gold when she contests the 63kg decider in Yerevan this afternoon.

India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe stands between Lawless and gold on finals day mark 2.

Olympic Mullingar’s Donoghue won Ireland’s first gold at the age grade since Willie Donoghue in 2015 on Sunday and Lawless bids to make sure the wait for another is much much shorter. Regardless of the result today, Ireland will come home with three medals Donoghue’s gold, Lawless’s of which the colour has yet to be decided and Mary McDonagh’s bronze.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer