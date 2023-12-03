Siofra Lawless boxes for World gold today
Siofra Lawless will look to join John Donoghue in the World Junior Championship winner’s circle today.
The Four Kings prospect goes for gold when she contests the 63kg decider in Yerevan this afternoon.
India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe stands between Lawless and gold on finals day mark 2.
Olympic Mullingar’s Donoghue won Ireland’s first gold at the age grade since Willie Donoghue in 2015 on Sunday and Lawless bids to make sure the wait for another is much much shorter. Regardless of the result today, Ireland will come home with three medals Donoghue’s gold, Lawless’s of which the colour has yet to be decided and Mary McDonagh’s bronze.
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer