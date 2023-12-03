‘F*ck Me’ – Eddie Hearn makes Lewis Crocker – Gennady Golovkin comparisons

There’s something about Lewis Crocker that reminds Eddie Hearn about Gennady Golovkin.

The Belfast welterweight registered a breakout win, defeating Tyrone McKenna on the Conlan – Gill undercard at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

Such was his display he won a new and very influential fan in Hearn. The Matchroom promoter said the Billy Nelson trained fighter reminded him of none other than former middleweight world champion and no-nonsense entertainer ‘GGG’.

Hearn was impressed with Crocker’s power and approach and predicted he’d be ‘fun’ to work with.

“Lewis Crocker…Whenever you liken someone to Gennady Golovkin… but you know when he throws his shots and turns his wrists over.. I heard it at ringside and f*ck me he’s a heavy-handed man and Tyrone McKenna is one of the toughest fighters around,” Hearn told Irish-boxing.com after the fight.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Crocker, WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

The Essex fight maker hasn’t signed the welterweight to a contract but it was interesting to hear him speak a little like his promoter post the fight, suggesting he may be interested in working with ‘The Croc’.

“It was a really good learning fight for Lewis Crocker. What impressed me about him was, he loaded up the whole fight and after three or four rounds I thought he might tire, but he kept the tempo going the whole time. I think he’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Caoimhin Agyarko who is signed to Hearn also registered a career-best win on the night. ‘Black Thunder’ outpointed former British champion Tory Williamson on the bill.

Commenting on that fight Hearn said: “After seven or eight rounds I was thinking if Troy Williamson can nick nine and ten he has half a chance here. I thought Caoimhin boxed really really well in nine and ten to win those rounds and I had him winning 7-3, 6-4 if you are really generous to Troy. I just feel like Caoimhin has got to believe in himself a bit more. He started really well and then kind of faded a little bit. I don’t know if he was conserviing energy, I think there is more to come from him.”