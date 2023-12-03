GOLD-en Moment – John Donoghue crowned World Junior Champion

John Donoghue struck gold in Yerevan today.

The impressive 15-year-old stepped onto the top of the podium at the World Junior Championships.

The Olympic Mullingar can claim to be the best 63kg junior fighter in the world after he defeated Uzbekistan’s Khikmatillo Ulmasov in a Sunday decider.

Donoghue registered a fifth win in the tournament courtesy of a 4-1 card and an assured performance.

He is now the first Irish fighter to win World Junior gold Willie Donoghue in 2015 and a second since certain Joe Ward in 2009.

Both fighters enjoyed success in their preferred territories in the first round. Donoghue landed right hands from range with his opponent enjoying the better of the close-up action.

#AndTheNew 🥇🥇🥇🥇#TeamIreland's 63kg John Donoghue, of Olympic BC Mullingar, is the World Junior Champion, claiming 🥇following a 4-1 split decision win over Uzbekistan’s Khikmatillo Ulmasov. pic.twitter.com/lzacnchYS2 — IABA (@IABABOXING) December 3, 2023

The Olympic Mullingar talent boxed off the back foot for the majority of the second, landing some stinging right hands to dissuade Uzbek somewhat and used superior footwork to evade the press.

As a result, he won the stanza 4-1 and went into the final round with the luxury of being up on three of the five cards.

All of the Irish fighter’s footwork and spatial awareness was on display in the final stanza as he started to cruise against the aggressive Ulmasov.

The teen prospect eventually cruised over the finish line and was eventually confirmed World Junior Champion.

Siofra Lawless will look to add to Team Ireland’s gold medal haul when she competes tomorrow, Mary McDonagh comes home with bronze.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue, Olympic Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer