Headline Act Jack O’Neill Promises Big Small Hall Drama

Jack O’Neill is promising to bring big drama to a smaller stage this weekend, predicting a knockout as he headlines for the first time in his career.

The Belfast prospect tops the bill on Hammer Boxing’s Fresh Blood card at the Devenish Complex on Friday night, and although it marks his first appearance on the small hall scene, O’Neill plans to make a big impact.

The novice pro, who has been blessed to have graced the SSE Arena and the Ulster Hall in his first four fights, takes on the very experienced and extremely durable Jake Pollard and is predicting a mini-statement win.

The 24-year-old believes he’ll become just the sixth of nearly 100 men to try to stop the respected English survival specialist.

“Jake Pollard is tough — he doesn’t get stopped much — but I predict a KO in the fourth or fifth round,” he said confidently ahead of the bout.

The fight marks another significant moment in what has been an ideal start to life in the pro ranks for the southpaw.

“The career couldn’t have gone better in my first year,” he reflects. “Three fights in the SSE Arena, one in the Ulster Hall, and now headlining the Devenish — I can’t complain.”

Fresh Blood also marks O’Neill’s first six-round contest, a move he and his team had been trying to make for some time.

“I’m looking forward to moving up to six rounds. We, as a team, tried to do it a couple of fights ago but the slots just weren’t available on the fight cards,” he explained before revealing it’s an experience move rather than a title play.

“The Celtic or Irish titles have never really been an interest of mine,” he said. “I want to go down the more traditional route — British, then European, then world level. Of course, if an opportunity comes up, I’ll take it, but I leave that all up to my manager, Mark Ginley.”

That ambitious mindset comes with a singular focus — one that keeps his attention firmly on development rather than rivalry.

“I don’t have my eye on anyone. I’m just focusing on myself — to keep improving and adapting to the pro game.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead.