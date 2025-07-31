Title Time for Teo – Alin Aiming for Belts

Teo Alin believes he’ll be ready to chase titles after his stint in the ring on the ‘Fresh Blood’ bill at the Devenish Complex in Belfast this Friday.

The rising prospect contests another six-rounder on the Hammer Boxing bill and hints he could be moving to eight and title fights very soon.

The Cookstown favourite certainly believes he’s ready for strap season.

“It’s another 6-rounder in the bag and I’m ready to box for a title definitely,” he declared when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The 29-year-old was due to fight the always game and dangerous Darwing Martinez on the bill but was handed a late change of opponent this week.

The Holy Trinity graduate now faces Caine Singh, a fighter with momentum after a recent win and a draw against Myles Casey on his résumé. Despite the disruption, Alin remains focused and confident of putting on another dominant display.

“It’s a change of opponent now, Caine Singh,” he said. “I see he’s just coming off a win in his last fight and had a draw with Myles Casey, so I look forward to the challenge.”

Alin is building a reputation as one of the island’s more composed and clinical up-and-comers. He’s already ticked off some tough tests early in his career and believes his development is right on course.

“I think my career has gone well so far. I’ve been tested early with boxers that have caused upsets in the past. I haven’t lost a round yet with any of them, so I think it’s going good so far.”

Manager Padraig McCrory holds a similar view and believes Alin has Belfast headline potential.

“It feels good to hear that someone has high hopes for me that has been in the game himself,” comments the early days pro before predicting “another great performance” this weekend.