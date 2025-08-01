Hijjah McMahon Plans to have Fun Testing Survival Specailists Toughness

Hijjah McMahon plans to test the durability of British Boxing’s Mr Durable this weekend.

The Belfast banger knows Jordan Grannum is tough — but says it will be ‘fun’ to see just how tough this Saturday.

The JB Promotions fighter takes on the experienced survival specialist on the undercard of MHD’s Colm Murphy-topped MHD bill at Girdwood Community Hub this weekend.

The Dee Walsh-trained prospect is aware the seasoned road warrior rarely gets stopped and brings an awkward, durable style to the ring — but McMahon is still aiming to put a serious dent in the English operator.

Not content just to go through the motions, the entertaining Belfast boxer is willing to risk poking the bear in the name of ‘fun’.

“I know Jordan is as tough as they come, so no, I won’t go out trying to look for a stoppage,” McMahon said. “I’ll go in there and have fun, do my thing and put damage on him and test that toughness for sure — and if I could make a statement with a stoppage, that would be great.”

Saturday marks the Belfast boxer’s third outing since turning over earlier this year, and he’s buzzing to be back under the lights again.

“Very excited to be back out this weekend,” he said. “The closer it gets, the more excited I’m getting.”

The JB Promotions boxer has made a smooth transition to the pro ranks and believes he’s levelling up with each fight — something he’s keen to show this weekend.

“I feel I have settled into the pros very well. I have always had a good pro style so yeah, it’s good for me. I’m enjoying it and levelling up camp by camp, fight by fight — can’t wait to show it.”

Despite his focus being firmly fixed on Saturday, the 2-0 super lightweight is starting to keep tabs on the domestic scene and likes what he sees.

“Yeah, I have been keeping a little bit of an eye on the guys my weight, and the division is strong,” he said. “There’s always good guys at this weight, so it’s looking healthy — some good fights down the line for sure.”

Still, McMahon isn’t looking too far into the future. First comes Jordan Grannum and the chance to lay down another marker.

“I don’t know what the rest of the year holds for me just yet,” he added. “I’ll win on Saturday and see what’s what, to be honest.”