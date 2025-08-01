Southpaw Slick: Charles McDonagh Looks to Shine Again

Charles McDonagh is quietly going about making himself one to watch in the Irish pro ranks — and he’s looking to add another impressive chapter to his story at the Girdwood Community Hub this Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter enters his third professional bout with growing confidence, believing he’s found his footing in the pro game and is eager to show further improvements when he steps through the ropes on the MHD card this weekend.

“I feel I’ve settled into pro life quite well,” McDonagh told Irish-boxing.com. “It suits me a lot better compared to the amateurs — smaller gloves and sitting down more on my punches.”

After showcasing different aspects of his game in his opening two fights, the southpaw sees this outing as another important step in his development.

“In my previous two fights, I’ve fought two different styles,” he explained. “In my debut, I was on the back foot boxing, then in my last fight, I was on the front foot closing down my opponent. So I feel it’s been a great start to my career with different styles — definitely feel it will help with this fight on Saturday.”

‘The Dream’ faces Sheffield’s Owen Durnan on the MHD card. The novice pro would be expected to secure victory but the Yorkshire native is always game and is never stopped.

“I’m expecting my opponent to be a tough, game opponent — he comes to fight, so that’s perfect for me,” he adds before suggesting a statement stoppage isn’t on his radar.

“If the stoppage comes, I’m happy, but I want to bank the four rounds to gain the experience and the ring craft as a professional,” he said. “It would make a statement as he’s never been stopped before, but again I’m happy to gain the ring experience and win.”

And as for what fans can expect from the Ryan Burnett trained boxer on Saturday?

“A slick performance with a points win.”