INTRODUCING – Kelsey Leonard

‘One to watch’ Kelsey Leonard says she’s “excited to finally get the ball rolling” as she prepares to make her professional boxing debut this weekend in Belfast.

The storied amateur has been rumoured with a pro move for the last 12 months and finally steps through the paid ropes at the Girdwood Community Hub, where she’ll face England’s Kira Carter tomorrow.

“I’m really excited. I’ve had it in my head for a while, so it wasn’t a shock when it finally happened. I’ve got a lot of support around me – it’s really nice.”

Leonard, who has trained alongside professionals for the past four years, says she’s always dreamed of joining their ranks. Now, under the guidance of respected coach Niall Barrett and surrounded by fighters like Gary Cully, the time felt right.

“I’ve always wanted to turn professional. It was my dream. Being in this environment, being around pros, you can’t not want to get involved in it. The past few years I’ve been building up the experience to feel more comfortable making the switch. Now I’m finally here – and I’m very excited.”

While she acknowledges the transition from amateur to professional is a big one, the new to the scene pro is confident her extensive background will stand to her.

“I’ve fought nearly every style there is, and I’ve been in the ring with world-class opponents. I don’t think I need to change my style too much – I’m a boxer, and my amateur experience will really hold to me.”

‘The Viper’ shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to the 26-year-old Naas native on the Maximum Risk bill, but should guarantee her rounds.

Regardless, the Kildare boxer is planning to enjoy the debut and take a successful first step of what she believes will be an ‘exciting journey’.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on my debut. I want to go out there, have fun, enjoy it, feel the professional game. I think it’s going to be an exciting journey.”

Fittingly, when asked to describe what fans can expect from her debut night and beyond, Leonard offered just three words: “One to watch.”

While focused on her own first step, Leonard isn’t shy about looking to the very top of the sport for inspiration. Asked about Irish boxing icon Katie Taylor, she said: “Katie’s the pinnacle. She’s what nearly every Irish female boxer aspires to be. There are so many great names in the sport now – it’s a great time for me to get involved.”

And one day, Leonard hopes to be mentioned in those same conversations.

“To be on the same kind of level, fighting the kinds of fights Katie does, that would be amazing. That’s what I aspire to.”