EBU Better Believe it – Colm Murphy Confident of Euro Success

Colm Murphy believes a gold star performance will win him the EBU silver featherweight title on August 2.

‘Posh Boy’ progresses past the domestic scene and makes a continental move when he returns to Belfast’s Girdwood Community Hub on August 2.

The 25-year-old Belfast boxer, who has already straped Irish, BUI Celtic and Commonwealth silver straps around his waist, fights for the vacant European silver before the summer is done.

The Mark Dunlop mentored entertainer takes on undefeated English challenger Luke Pearson for the belt on top of an MHD card.

The EBU silver is not to be mixed up with the EBU European title, but is a trinket of note that opens doors to the famous blue belt held by the likes of Tommy McCarthy, Brian Magee and Carl Frampton in recent times.

Murphy knows winning the title won’t be easy, but feels ready for the step up in class.

“Winning is in my nature and this ﬁght will bring out the best in me,” said Murphy.

“I am excited with the progress I have been making in the gym and have been working hard putting the rounds in with Anthony Cacace, I can’t wait.”

Promoter Mark Dunlop added: “Colm is the consummate professional, he is very dedicated and entertaining and with Luke Pearson bringing his man-strength and boxing brain it has all the makings of a great ﬁght.”