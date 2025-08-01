Six of the Best for Ireland – 100% Havoc Record Maintained

Six wins from 6 today for Team Ireland at the World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida – meaning Ireland has a 100% win record from 16 bouts, to date.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

57kg Vanessa Doyle finally go underway today – she had, initially, been scheduled to box on Wednesday. She was the first Irish boxer in action in Orlando, contesting against Ohioan Khris-La’shay Atkins, and came away with a 5-0 win. 54kg Conan McSorley has recorded his third consecutive win of the Tournament, with a unanimous decision win over his opponent, Luis Athon Velazquez Socarras, while 57kg Kalib Walsh did likewise against his Floridian, Ariel Rivera. So too did 48kg Emmet Shields, against Indiana’s De’juane Dycus. Team Co-Captain 60kg Jason Donohue was decisive in his victory – his second of the tournament. 66kg Darren O’Toole made his debut with a split decision win over Texan, Izaziah Ramirez.

46kg Martin Nevin was scheduled to box today, but his bout was cancelled.

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

Of Team Ireland boxers yet to start their campaigns 46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal has a straight final agaist Sophia Ortis of Florida, and is, at minimum, a silver medalist.

54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin is also assured of at least a silver medal, arising from her straight final against Karma Farber, of Florida.

Competition information for 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal, Team Co-Captain 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary and 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin is not yet available.

Where Team Ireland boxers have walkover titles, straight finals or a light bout load during the competition, Team Ireland leadership and the tournament LOC have negotiated that these boxers will engage in matched bouts during the course of the competition, boxing outside the draw.

Watch Live

The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE

Boxing begins at 5pm Irish time, and concludes nightly at around midnight. 3 rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.

Team Ireland

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)

Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway