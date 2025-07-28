“Closest Thing I’ve Met to a Saint” – Conlan Pays Glowing Tribute to Katie Taylor

Michael Conlan has spent time in camps and competitions with some of the best fighters in the world, but when it comes to admiration and respect, few rank higher than Katie Taylor.

The Belfast featherweight and former world title challenger, who next fights in Dublin on September 5, has always been full of praise for his Olympic teammate, but doubled down on the compliments in around her famous trilogy clash with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor has built a legacy unlike any other in Irish sport, male or female. Her transition from groundbreaking amateur to undisputed professional champion has been nothing short of remarkable, and for Conlan – who was part of the same amateur set-up for years – her influence goes far beyond the ring.

“She’s the closest thing I’ve met to a saint,” Conlan declared. “Very, very special fighter and, in my opinion, Ireland’s best ever professional boxer. No question.”

While Taylor is known for her steely focus and quiet determination, Conlan offered insight into a lesser-seen side of the two-weight world champion.

“You know, it may not come across on social media and stuff as much, or in the press conferences, but Katie has a great sense of humour and is very funny,” he revealed. “She loves cracking jokes and having a laugh.”

Taylor’s personality, he explained, made her an invaluable part of the Irish amateur team over the years. In training camps that demanded focus, discipline, and total commitment, she struck the perfect balance between professionalism and personality.

“She was always a good part of the team and a good person to be around,” Conlan said. “You could see how dedicated and professional she was at all times. That’s something I loved about her.”

It’s also a trait Conlan has carried over into his own managerial work. Now mentoring a stable of fighters alongside his own professional campaign, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist said the Irish Icon’s approach continues to influence how he works with his team.

“It’s something I always ask of all my own fighters I work with,” he added. “If you give me 100%, I’ll give you 100%. If you put the work in, I’ll do everything I can to give you the opportunities which you deserve.”