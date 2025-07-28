Conlan Confirms Dublin Hopes for Pierce O’Leary

Jamie Conlan has confirmed plans remain in motion to bring Pierce O’Leary back to Dublin.

The fighter-turned-manager says the wheels were in motion to bring the Sheriff Street native to the 3Arena on August 2, but the long-proposed homecoming has yet to materialize.

Former world title challenger, Conlan, says Team O’Leary have a new Dublin date in mind and are just waiting on ‘Big Bang’s’ promoters Queensberry to give their blessing.

“We actually had August 2nd planned for Dublin,” he said.

“Jono Carroll was lined up to fight Sam Noakes on the card, and then Sam got the world title fight. Then, apparently, the money wasn’t right for DAZN to do it.

“We’ve got it penciled in for a new date. We’re just waiting on Queensbury to give us some direction, but Pierce is in the gym right now. We have proposed one or two opportunities in Dublin. So we’re just waiting.”

O’Leary became only the second Dub to win the European title when he defeated Liam Dillon over 12 rounds in early this Summer.

The big punching Inner City light welterweight wasn’t happy he didn’t stop the teak tough Brit, but his manager says there was a reason the continental title fight went the distance and believes the 12 rounds will prove valuable.

“We always kind of knew Dillon was going to be tough. Liam Dylan’s victory was going the 12 rounds. They were so happy that they had just completed 12 rounds with Pierce. Pierce was disappointed that he didn’t get the finish. But again, he had August 2nd in his head, which was a lesson for us. We’ve all learned not to have a second date in front of a first date.

“He also hurt his hand in round 3 and took the foot off the gas a bit. Still, I thought it was a valuable 12 rounds against a tough guy.”