Jono Carroll Was Set for August 2 Homecoming

Jono Carroll could still be on course to fight in Dublin for the first time in over a decade.

‘King Kong’ was set for a big homecoming and a capital clash on August 2, only for the card to fall through.

Queensberry viewed Carroll as the ideal support for Pierce O’Leary and had him lined up for chief support for the European Champions 3Arena clash.

The ever-entertaining southpaw had agreed to fight Sam Noakes on the undercard of ‘Big Bang’s’ Dublin debut.

However, Noakes secured a fight with Abdullah Mason and a shot at the vacant WBO lightweight world title in Saudi Arabia this November – and pulled out of the bout as a result.

It’s understood, DAZN wanted a known Irish name to support the rising star and thus the card was postponed.

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll Final Press Conference ahead of their Super-Featherweight clash this Saturday at The Manchester Arena. 4th March 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson.

Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com Dublin is still in the works, which suggests the all-action Dub may still get the chance to come home.

If a 3Arena fight does come to fruition, it will be the first time Carroll has fought in Dublin since his famous 3Arena win over Declan Geraghty in 2014.

Over a decade ago, the former world title challenger broke out on a Matthew Macklin-topped Matchroom card, winning the 2014 Fighter of the Year to secure a Prizefighter slot.