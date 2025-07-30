Katie Taylor Helped the Lions Roar – Irish Icon Inspires Epic Comeback

The British and Irish Lions’ roar Down Under had an unmistakable Bray accent to it.

Jack Conan has revealed that it was none other than Katie Taylor who helped spark their ferocious second Test comeback against Australia.

The Lions sealed the series in dramatic fashion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, overturning an 18-point deficit to beat the Wallabies 29-26 thanks to a last-gasp Hugo Keenan try.

And according to Leinster star Conan, a motivational message from Ireland’s undisputed boxing queen played a major part in the stunning revival.

“We had a video from Katie Taylor earlier in the week and it was unbelievably poignant and powerful,” said the proud Bray native. “It spoke about being prepared to win with skill, but be ready to win by will. That summed up the day massively – we were not at our best at all.”

Taylor’s message clearly struck a chord with the entire squad, but for Conan, it carried extra personal weight. From one Bray hero to another, her words landed with force.

“Someone to come from the town I’m from – I’m incredibly proud of where I come from, and I know Katie is as well,” he added. “She’s gone on to achieve incredible feats in the boxing world. To be such a superstar and still be so humble and driven – that’s something we really leaned on.

“Lads absolutely loved it. It meant a lot to me personally being from the same place and seeing her on the world stage – but it resonated with everyone,” Conan continued. “Even the English, Scottish, and Welsh boys – it hit home. It was unbelievably poignant. It was class. It really hit home for us. It was brilliant.”