INTRODUCING – Lex Weston

There is a touch of the Padraig McCrory’s about Lex Weston.

Like his manager and mentor, Weston is a noted puncher who joins the paid ranks later in boxing life.

The Belfast boxer also comes into the pros on the back of winning the same Ulster title ‘The Hammer’ did, and he is hoping the comparisons won’t end there.

McCrory turned over with humble ambitions, stating an Irish title win would be a massive success, but became Irish boxing’s working class hero, won IBO honours, and topped an SSE Arena bill in his home town.

His latest recruit will be aware achieving anything similar will be a success.

“We actually won the same Ulster Championship at the same weight and picked up the same belt for Boxer of the Tournament — which is pretty cool,” Weston tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s humbling to hear Poddy making comparisons between us. He’s a great guy and has achieved a hell of a lot in the sport — not just in the ring, but now also on the promotional side of things.

“I do think we’re similar in some ways, and lucky to have a fantastic team behind me with both Poddy and Dan Anderson.”

Continuing with the McCrory comparison theme, pro-life wasn’t always a Weston ambition. Rather, the idea grew on the new to the pro scene boxer, until he felt he may regret not ditching the vest.

“To be honest, turning professional was never something I had set my sights on,” says the fighter who debuts at the Devenish on Friday night.

“But after training with Dan Anderson for the last five years and winning an Ulster Elite title with him in my corner it’s a path that started to feel like a natural next step.

“I’ve made some incredible memories and great friendships throughout my boxing journey, and I suppose I just wasn’t ready to hang the gloves up.

“Deep down, I knew I’d regret not giving the pro game a go. So here we are ready to kick things off on Friday night at the Devenish.”

The latest addition to the Hammer Boxing roster, debuts on the Fresh Blood card against experienced road warrior Jensen Irving.

“I’m expecting four tough rounds on Friday,” he comments.

“My opponent has plenty of experience, including having boxed on Sky, so I know he’ll bring a solid test and hopefully the best out of me. No predictions at this point; I’m just focused on the main objective: getting my hand raised at the final bell,” he adds before commenting on the excitement levels.

“I’m really excited for fight night, nervous too, of course. but I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring after a bit of a layoff. My last fight was back in January 2024, so it’s been a while. The hard work is done, and now I’m enjoying the taper down during fight week.

“I’m also incredibly proud and grateful for the amazing support I’ve received. From everyone who has bought a ticket for the fight night, to the sponsors who’ve come on board to offering to help. A massive shoutout to Rosebank Caravan Park, Glassmaster NI, Mosgrove & Sons, David Mawhinney Butchers, Trailblazer BBQ, Moffett Carpets, and Grace Neills as without them this would not be possible.”