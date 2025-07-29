Conan McSorley Gets Ireland Off to World Havoc Winning Start

Conan McSorley has recorded an opening day win for Team Ireland at the World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Following Monday evening’s draw, Team Ireland will come home with a minumum of 11 medals, at least 5 of them gold. 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath, 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford, 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway, 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin and 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork, 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork are all champions and will come home with gold, unopposed. The LOC is making efforts to ensure ring time for all walkover champions.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

Conan, of Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone , contests at 54kg. He stepped between the ropes in a preliminary bout today, against Ethan Frishman of Florida. Conan was dominant, decisive and assured throughout, and was assured of a unanimous decision win even without his opponent’s first round point deduction. Judges scored the bout 30:25; 30:25; 30: 25; 30:26; 30:26. Conan has won through to the Quarter Finals.

48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin begins his tournament at Quarter Final stage against Indiana’s De’juane Dycus.

52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim is assued of at least a silver – he’ll contest a straight final against Floridian, Diego Laija

57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club opens his account at the tournament against Ariel Rivera at the Quarter Final stage.

Team Co-Captain, 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath also begins his tournament at Quarter Final stage, taking on California’s Diezyl Stokes.

63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois is assured of at least a silver medal – he’s in a straight final against Florida’s Christopher Thigpen.

66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin will come home with at bronze medal, at minimum. He contests his semi-final against Izaizah Ramirez of Texas.

70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club is a silver medalist, at minimum – he’ll context his straight final against Nicholas Coello of Florida.

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal has a straight final agaist Sophia Ortis of Florida, and is, at minimum, a silver medalist.

54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin is also assured of at least a silver medal, arising from her straight final against Karma Farber, of Florida.

Competition information for 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin, 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin, 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork, 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal, Team Co-Captain 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary and 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin is not yet available.

Watch Live

The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE

Boxing begins at 5pm Irish time, and concludes nightly at around midnight. 3 rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.

Team Ireland

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)

Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway