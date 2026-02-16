The Iceman Keane McMahon Retires

Keane McMahon has hung them up.

The Dubliner has retired from boxing.

‘The Iceman’ confirmed as much just shy of two years after he last stepped through the ropes.

McMahon made the decision with his family in mind, electing to focus on work and providing for his young clan.

The Cabra native had struggled to find regular work and thus momentum of late but made an impact pre the turn of the decade.

He was a Boxing Ireland regular during a busy building period before he travelled to Scotland to challenge for the BUI Celtic title in 2019. He suffered defeat to Dean Sutherland before giving the undefeated recent European title challenger Anas Messaoudi a fight in Belgium.

The O’Rourke’s Gym boxer also fought Jahyae Brown in the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on a world title undercard, as well as Daniel Gonzalez in the Paramount Theatre.

The boxer, who has a successful amateur innings, winning Irish underage titles, hasn’t fought in two years and has thus retired.

He exits the game earlier than expected but is happy with hsi decision.