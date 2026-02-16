Lewis Crocker tells Liam Paro: I’ll Take It Out of the Judges’ Hands

Lewis Crocker told Liam Paro he won’t have to worry about the scoring regardless of where their fight takes place.

The Belfast fighter insists he will take the result ‘out of the judges’ hands” when he defends his title against the Australian.

Paro raised eyebrows last week by suggesting he could not rely on fair judging if he was to travel to fight the world champion in Belfast.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 14 September 2025 Picture By David Cavan Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker backstage after winning his fight with Jamie Conlan

Crocker felt the comments were ‘harsh’ but ultimately not relevant because he is adamant the scorecards won’t be needed.

“It’s a ring and it’s me and him in there,” he said when speaking to Talk Sport. “I’ll make sure there’s no judgement that people think he won this fight. I’ll take it out of the judges’ hands.”

The Belfast fighter had hoped to make a Belfast defence after winning the title in front of a sold-out crowd at Windsor Park, but Matchroom Promotions lost the purse bid by a razor-thin margin to No Limit.

As a result, the fight is heading Down Under, not that the always laid back Crocker is worried.

“I was lucky enough to win a world title in Belfast already,” he explained. “Now I get to go away and fight a former world champion in his backyard. It just adds to the story and the legacy. The pressure’s on him in his backyard. I’m ready for it.”

The champion plans to arrive in Australia three weeks early to acclimatise, although a final fight date is still to be confirmed.