Team Ireland Confirmed For Standja Tournament

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Boxing Ireland has named a 20-strong team comprised of Olympians and World & European medalists, Elite champions and silver medalists to contest Europe’s oldest multi-nations tournament, Strandja.

Held in Sofia, Bulgaria and beginning on February 23rd, Strandja regularly attracts top talent from 5 continents. The 2025 edition included teams from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, alongside Europe’s Elite boxers. This year’s iteration comes just 6 weeks before the 1st of three World Boxing Cups, beginning on April 20th.

Team Ireland is comprised of 2025 World bronze medalists Patsy Joyce (55kg), Olympian Grainne Walsh (65kg), double Olympian Michaela Walsh (57kg) and Paris Olympians Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Jennifer Lehane (54kg), Jude Gallagher (60kg), Dean Clancy (65kg) and Jack Marley (90kg). Also named European medalists Louis Rooney (50kg), Caitlin Fryers (51kg), Niamh Fay (57kg) and Evelyn Igharo (70kg).

The team includes boxers from clubs in 9 counties: Antrim (4), Dublin (8), Galway (1), Leitrim (1), Louth (1), Tyrone (1), Waterford (1), Westmeath (2) and Wicklow (1)

Interim High performance Head Coach, Damian Kennedy, will lead the team in Bulgaria. He says “Strandja is one of the most demanding competitions our boxers will face outside of major championships, as it consistently attracts the top boxing nations from around the world. This team has trained exceptionally well, showing readiness, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure in last week’s test match series with France. We want them to use this tournament to measure themselves against the very best in the world”

30 August 2025; Grainne Walsh poses for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

High Performance Director Jon Mackey says “Our team are looking exceptionally sharp and that’s a credit to Damian Kennedy and the coaching team. This tournament is part of the second stage of our selection process which began with the 2026 Elite Championships just last month. Team Ireland includes both Elite champions and silver medalists in a team that blends proven championship experience with emerging talent.”Team Ireland

50kg | Louis Rooney, Star BC, Belfast

51kg | Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

51kg | Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

54kg | Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin

55kg | Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Mullingar

57kg | Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

57kg | Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

60kg | Jude Gallagher, Two Castles OBA, Tyrone

60kg | Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg | Kellie McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin

65kg | Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

65kg | Jason Nevin, Olympic BC, Mullingar

65kg | Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght

70kg | Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast

70kg | Terry McEntee, DCU BC, Dublin

70kg | Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC, Louth

80kg | Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg | Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

85kg | Nathan Ojo, Esker BC, Dublin

90kg | Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, DublinSupport StaffCategories