Domestic Heat Rising as Kelly Faces Ryan on Stacked April 4 Card

Senan Kelly and Dave Ryan step back into the domestic fire not long after suffering step up disappointment.

It’s Kildare versus Clare on April 4 when the pair meet on what is growing into an extremely exciting all-Irish heavy JP Promotions bill.

The pair had agreed to trade leather for the BUI Celtic title in 2023, but a match-up never materialised.

Kelly since found momentum and went on an impressive title run, picking up big wins as well BUI Celtic and Irish titles.

He then pushed Ben Marksby all the way, but ultimately suffered defeat at the 3Arena late last year.

In a similar time frame the Shaun Kelly-trained Ryan won a Fight of the Year against Tony McGylnn to claim the BUI Celtic title before suffereing back to back step up reverses. A controversial stoppage at the gloves of Colin Cairney was followed by a tight points defeat to Khaleel Majid.

Kelly, who got back to winning ways in Leopardstown earlier this month and Shannon’s Ryan now meet at the National Stadium in an already eagerly anticipated bout.

It’s a meeting that doesn’t need a title to garner interest, although it’s worthy of a strap and Irish title news would be welcome.

The fight is one of a number of domestic meetings on the JB Promotions card.

Paul Ryan and Peter Carr fight for the Irish middleweight crown, Ritchie O’Leary and Graham McCormack meet in a Dublin – Limerick clash, while Oisin Treacy and Seanie Murray fight in a potential war.