‘Incredible fighter’ – Zelfa Barrett urges Eric Donovan not to give up







Zelfa Barrett has joined the Eric Donovan fan club.

The super featherweight Commonwealth champion was persuaded to sign up during his clash with the Kildare fighter.

Barrett defeated Donovan on Fight Camp#3, eventually dropping the Irish champion three times en route to an impressive stoppage win.

However, the Athy BC graduate all but had the bigger man in the palm of his hand for the first half of the fight. Donovan was boxing his way to a breakout victory before ‘Brown Flash’ caught him with a massive left hook.

Donovan reveals Barrett admitted as much directly after the fight and had high praise, as well as kind words, for the 35-year-old not long after they went to war.

“To be fair to Zelfa he came into the dressing room to me at the end, he was very respectful and mannerly,” Donovan told Off The Ball.

“He just said ‘you were boxing the head of me. I had to pull it out of the bag. Don’t give up, your an incredible fighter and I learnt a lot from you.’

“That was nice of him to say that.”

With Eddie Hearn all but saying the same and assuring Donovan he will get a chance at featherweight, there is little doubt ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ will carry on.

Indeed, Donovan remains full of positive vibes and feels there are plenty more big nights ahead.

“I am more determined now to get back in there and back on that stage because I certainly have not lost it. If anything I have found more. I have more in my and I can’t wait to deliver. I still believe there is a major belt in me at featherweight,” Donovan said.