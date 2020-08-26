Viva La Croc – Statement stoppage win for Lewis Crocker







Lewis Crocker finally stepped into the spot light with an eye catching knockout title win on the top of his first bill tonight.

It was a case of Greene light toward the top, as the former underage amateur standout claimed the European ranking title and a world ranking in impressive fashion.

The Belfast welterweight has been lauded as one to watch since he was dropping fighters in his amateur days.

It’s been a case of steady progression as a pro, but after defeating John Thain last time out he stepped into a intriguing 50-50 clash with former Southern Area champion Louis Greene on the top of an #MTKFightNight bill tonight.

The 27-year-old Medway Mauler proved his pedigree by beating Freddy Kiwitt and breaking Lukasz Wierzbicki’s duck egg. His sole career defeat came against Larry Ekundayo and he represented a challenge for the Dee Walsh trained welter.

Crocker took the step up in his stride dropping his foe three times with three different shots to become the first man to stop Greene.

The statement win saw the 23-year-old claim the European ranking title and move to within earshot of the British title conversation in the process.

A tentative first round saw Greene stalk the Belfast fighter, who boxed well off the back foot. Then with seconds to go the 23-year-old walked his foe onto a beautifully timed left hook that sent the 28-year-old onto his rear.

Greene wisely took as much time as allowed before rising to his feet – and fairness looked steady on his feet returning to the corner. Even more impressively he continued on the front foot after the minutes rest.

However he was forced to take some snappy shots from the countering ‘Croc’.

Greene managed to close the gap that bit more in the third and was forcing the Belfast fighter to work at a higher pace in a closer round.

Crocker continued to use skills and footwork rather than power as he started to pull away in the fourth. Greene, was still there and as a man with seven stopages from 12 wins still remained a danger, but the Belfast man was starting to get comfortable in the driving seat.

The fifth saw a bit more action as Crocker held his feet more. Greene had some success, but the 23-year-old looked happy in the pocket. He landed some damaging body shots and appeared to be trying to tempt Greene to open up in an attempt to land a money shot clean.

Greene seemed to up the tempo in the sixth, but seemed wary of trading when he got in range. The English fighter content the big shots coming his way were catching more glove than chin.

Half way through the seventh Crocker finally managed to work an opening for the left hook to the body and dropped his foe for the second time in the fight.

The brave Greene rose to his feet, worried about his ribs Greene held his right hand low somewhat, but intelligently ‘The Croc’ fainted left and dropped his opponent heavy with a big right hand. Again Greene rose to his feet, but his legs had gone and the referee waved it off.

The seventh round stoppage means Crocker is now WBO European welterweight champion and a fighter on the march.