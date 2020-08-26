Shut out – Relentless Fearghus Quinn makes impressive start







Fearghus Quinn registered an impressive debut win to make three from three in terms of Irish wins so far on the #MTKFightnight.

The aggressive southpaw set down an entertainment marker as he threw from start to finish in what was a tough debut test.

The thudding puncher couldn’t find the knockout, but went six against Robbie Chapman, a fighter with a winning record on his first paid outing.

Quinn, who applied educating pressure in what was a great learning fight, eventually won by a scorecard of 60-54.

There was no feeling out process for Quinn. He threw with intent from the first bell and applied pressure throughout the opening stanza.

The Co Armagh fighter managed to hurt Chapman with a short right and with an upper cut right as the round drew to a close.

Chapman responded well in the second. He wasn’t willing to lie down and fired plenty the way of the aggressive Quinn over the next three. However, the southpaw debutant was happy to take a few to land some thudding shots.

‘The Mighty Quinn’ continued to apply pressure in the third and initially looked he was breaking the ‘Camden Caretakers spirit, only for the English fighter to have moments in the final minute.

The second half of the fight proved similar. Quinn applying relentless pressure over each three minute spell with his first career foe doing enough to stay in the fight and ask some questions of his own.

Like fellow James McGivern, Quinn started over six and showed enough to prove he can be move relatively fast.