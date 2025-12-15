European U17 Championships – Four Silver’s Secured

Four Irish Boxer’s traded in bronze for silver at the European U17 Championships on Monday.

A massive 10 Irish teens contested Continental quarter finals, with four progressing to finals day.

Sean Kelly, Kalib Walshe, Cassie Henderson and Kristian Jubani took a step up the podium and will fight for gold.

The result means team Ireland will return from the European U17 Championship with 6 bronze and 4 silver – and the chance to upgrade those to gold on Wednesday.

Kelly has up-graded to at least 52kg silver with a 5-0 semi final win over Oleksii Kolbaia of Ukraine, scored 30: 27; 30: 27; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28. He boxes for gold on Wednesday against Yiğit Keskin of Turkey.

Kalib Walshe is assured of at least silver after his 5-0 semi final win over Maxim Kovalski of Germany, scored 27:30; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30. The featherweight is back in action in Wednesday’s finals, boxing for gold against Daniel Fabi of Italy

Cassie Henderson has taken a step up the podium to 70kg silver with a 5-0 semi final win over Italy’s Denise Marcellino. Judges scored the bout .29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27. Henderson boxes for gold on Wednesday, Vladyslava Nalyvaiko of Ukraine.

50kg Kristian Jubani has won at least silver with 5-0 semi-final win over Nikola Raičević of Montenegro, scored 27: 30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30. ‘Little Naz’ is back on action on Wednesday, and boxes for gold against Denis -Aurel Alexandrescu of Romania

Lucie Prentice of Banbridge BC, Antrim comes home from Kienbaum with 50kg bronze after a battling performance in her semi-final against England’s Anya New. The 5-0 decision went to New. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27: 29:28; 30:27; 30:27. Prentice’s Championship journey has included a Quarter Final win over Romania’s Iasmina-Georgiana Moraru.

75kg Isabelle Hawkins of St. Nicholas BC, Tipperary will bring home bronze after a valiant performance in her semi-final against Vasylyna Olasiuk of Ukraine. The 5-0 decision went to Olasiuk and the final scores were: 29: 28; 29: 28; 29: 28; 29: 28; 29: 28. The middleweight boxed to bronze with a Quarter Final win over Marisol Rivetti of Italy.

Paige Nickels comes home with 54kg bronze following her semi-final against Kesia Reale of Italy. The 4-1 split decision went to Reale on a scoreline of 29: 28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. The Banbridge BC boxed to a podium finish with Last 16 win over Lithuania’s Akvilė Siupieniute and a Quarter Final victory over Aleksandra Halbina of Poland.

Pat Stokes of Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath, comes home with 46kg bronze after a 5-0 semi-final decision in favour of his opponent, Birham-Pasa Iuseim of Romania. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. The Westmeath boxer’s Championship journey has included a quarter final won over Thomas Lido of Italy.

Jason Donoghue of Olympic BC, Westmeath comes home from Kienbaum with 60kg bronze following his semi-final against Shahin Aslanov of Azerbaijan. The 5-0 decision went to Aslanov, scored 27:30; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30. Donoghue progress through these championships has included a Last 32 win over David Harutyunyan of France , a Last 16 win over Estonia’s Artjom Timasov and a quarter final win over Italy’s Raul Barone.

80+kg William Heaphy of Golden Gloves BC, Cork comes home with bronze following his semi-final against Hakan Deniz Coşkun of Turkey. The 4-1 decision went to Coşkun and judges scored the bout 29:28; 30:27; 28:29; 30:27; 29:28. The Rebel county man boxed to a medal with a Last 16 win over Finland’s Ekoevi Tomety and a Quarter Final win over Poland’s Jakub Wojnicz.

Team Ireland is led and managed by Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick and Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford. The team is coached by Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC, Limerick, Liam Cunningham of Saints BC, Antrim, Linda Morgan of Arklow BC, Wicklow and John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. Joe Lowe of St. Paul’s ABC Belfast has been nominated as an R&J.