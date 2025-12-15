Ireland vs England St Patrick’s Weekend Clash – Potential Opponent Emerges for Pierce O’Leary Homecoming

A Big Bang and Thunder could collide in Dublin on St Patrick’s weekend.

Fran Warren and Queensberry look set to finally bring home Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary in March of next year.

The 3Arena is booked, and if a strong card can be put together, the promotional outfit will bring the DAZN cameras to the Dublin Docklands.

There has been plenty of speculation about who will man the away corner when the Dubliner makes his capital debut, and Sean McComb has gone as far as to propose an all-Irish match-up.

However, rumour and report claim Mark Chamberlain is in pole to fight O’Leary and challenge for his EBU European title.

‘Thunder’ won the WBC silver and IBF European title at lightweight and was last seen challenging Jack Rafferty for the British and Commonwealth lightwelterweight titles.

Speaking recently about coming home the Dublin Dockland’s graduate said: “For me, fighting there goes beyond a world title fight. It is bigger than a world title fight. I know for a fact that if we crack it in Dublin.

“Dublin’s my home. We won’t be fighting abroad no more, we’ll be going there,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“If it’s a commercial success, which I think it is going to be, that’s it then. Irish boxing is back and I’m the man to bring it back, especially in Dublin.

“Irish sport is booming. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a runner or a footballer, playing Gaelic or rugby, they’ve got the crowds behind them. They’re just waiting for Big Bang at the 3Arena.”