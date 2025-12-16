American Superstar Haney Wants Lewis Crocker Unification

Eddie Hearn has confirmed Team Devin Haney want a unification bout with Lewis Crocker.

With Connor Benn off the table for now names like Conah Walker and Jack Catterall were being pushed as potential voluntary defences for the IBF strap holder.

American star and WBO world champion, Haney has now joined the conversation with the Matchroom chairman revealing that Bill Haney has expressed interest in bringing his son into a unification clash with the Belfast welterweight.

Speaking in the United States, Hearn acknowledged that Haney’s team have raised Crocker’s name as they assess their next move at welterweight.“He wants to fight Lewis Crocker, our welterweight world champion,” Hearn said.

The Essex fight maker had initially mentioned the fight to ‘The Dream’s’ father Bill. He now claims that the Ameican’s are now pushing for it and Matchroom will survey their options before agreeing upon their next move.

“It’s a unification fight. So, okay, we’ll see. We’re not against the idea. All right. We got plans for him.”

For now, it remains an idea — but it’s one Eddie Hearn isn’t dismissing.

“We’ll see,” he reiterated. “We’re not against the idea.”