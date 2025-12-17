European U17 Championship – Four Fight for European Gold
Four Irish boxers box for European U17 Championship Gold in Germany today.
Sean Kelly, Kalib Walsh, Cassie Henderson, and Kristian Jubani all contest Continental finals where victory would allow them to boast to being the best in their weight category at their age in Europe.
Kelly contests the 52kg final against Yiğit Keskin of Turkey in Bout 9 in the Afternoon Session. Kalib Walshe is in action in the subsequent bout, going for featherweight gold against Daniel Fabi of Italy.
Cassie Henderson contests for top podium sports at 70kg Bout 5 of the Evening Session, she trades leather with Vladyslava Nalyvaiko of Ukraine.
The 50kg decider sees Kristian Jubani take on Denis -Aurel Alexandrescu of Romania, three bouts later, in Bout 8.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast
Schedule | Afternoon Session
Schedule | Evening Session