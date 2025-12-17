THREE-mendous – Henderson, Jubani and Kelly Win European Gold
Ireland celebrated a Three-mendous European U17 Championships Finals Day.
Team Ireland had four Finalists in Germany on Wednesday, and three secured gold.
Sean Kelly, Cassie Henderson and Kristian Jubani all climbed to the top of the podium and claimed gold in their respective weight classes.
Kelly was crowned the best U17 operator at 52kg in Europe thanks to a 4-0 win over Yiğit Keskin of Turkey.
St. Abbans/Kilmyshall BC in Wexford talent boxed to the top of the podium with wins over Poland, Hungary, Ukraine and Turkey.
Henderson followed suit and added to her international medal collection by winning 70kg gold. The Phoenix ABC Antrim operator secured a unanimous decision win over Ukraine’s Vladyslava Nalyvaiko
Jubani was crowned Continental king at 50kg after a 5-0 win over Denis-Aurel Alexandrescu of Romania
The Crumlin talent also defeated Ukraine, England and Montenegro en route to the top of the podium. Kalib Walsh had to settle for silver after his terrific winning run was brought to an end by Daniel Fabi of Italy.
Ireland come home with 10 medals, three gold, one silver and six bronze.
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast