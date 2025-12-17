THREE-mendous – Henderson, Jubani and Kelly Win European Gold

Ireland celebrated a Three-mendous European U17 Championships Finals Day.

Team Ireland had four Finalists in Germany on Wednesday, and three secured gold.

Sean Kelly, Cassie Henderson and Kristian Jubani all climbed to the top of the podium and claimed gold in their respective weight classes.

Kelly was crowned the best U17 operator at 52kg in Europe thanks to a 4-0 win over Yiğit Keskin of Turkey.

St. Abbans/Kilmyshall BC in Wexford talent boxed to the top of the podium with wins over Poland, Hungary, Ukraine and Turkey.

Henderson followed suit and added to her international medal collection by winning 70kg gold. The Phoenix ABC Antrim operator secured a unanimous decision win over Ukraine’s Vladyslava Nalyvaiko

Jubani was crowned Continental king at 50kg after a 5-0 win over Denis-Aurel Alexandrescu of Romania

The Crumlin talent also defeated Ukraine, England and Montenegro en route to the top of the podium. Kalib Walsh had to settle for silver after his terrific winning run was brought to an end by Daniel Fabi of Italy.

Ireland come home with 10 medals, three gold, one silver and six bronze.

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast