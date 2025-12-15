European U17 Championships – Medal Tally Increased to 10

Team Ireland will return from Gemany and the European U17 Championship with 10 medals, following the completion of two days of quarter finals at the Olympic Training Centre in Kienbaum.

Lucie Prentice, Sean Kelly, Kalib Walsh and Jason Donoghue stepped onto the podium on Sunday and increased the medal haul by four.

Lucie Prentice has secured at least 50kg bronze following her 5-0 win over Romania’s Iasmina-Georgiana Moraru. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29; 28:29. She is back in action on Monday, boxing for a medal up-grade against Anya New of England

52kg Sean Kelly has won, at minimum,bronze, following his 5-0 quarter final win over Tamás Ónodi of Hungary. The final scores: 30:27; 30:25; 30:25; 30:27; 30:27. Kellyboxes his semi-final on Monday, against Ukraine’s Oleksii Kolbaia

Kalib Walshe is assured of at least a bronze medal after his 5-0 quarter final win over France’s Djibril Bouaoun. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 29:8; 29:28. The featherweight is back between the ropes on Monday, boxing his semi final against Maxim Kovalski of Germany.

Jason Donoghue has won at least 60kg bronze with a 5-0 quarter final win over Raul Barone of Italy, scored 30:37; 30:37, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28. Donoghue boxes for a medal up-grade in Monday’s semi finals against Shahin Aslanov of Azerbaijan.

Not to be for 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle of Dungloe BC, Donegal in her quarter final. Despite a valiant performance, the contest ended in an RSC1 in favour of her opponent, Ukraine’s Kateryna Moroz.

Kai Dynes Murphy of Immaculata BC Belfast bows out at 66kg quarter final stage, following a high-tempo bout against t Bohdan Kozak of Ukraine. The 5-0 decision went to his opponent and judges scored the bout 26:30; 27:29; 26:30; 27:29; 26:30 – reflecting a point deduction for the Team Ireland boxer. Kai’s championship journey has included a Last 16 win over Romania’s Eduard-Marian Tangerica. Abby Murray of Muskerry BC, Cork has exited at 48kg quarter final stage with an RSC2 decision in favour of her opponent Serena Mali of England. Not to be for Claire Crowley in her 63kg quarter final agatins Zoë Vogels of Netherlands. The RSC2 decision was in favour of her opponent.

Michael McDonagh bows out on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split decision in favour of his opponent, Italy’s Francesco Zonile in their 54kg quarter final. Reflecting a second round point deduction for the Italian boxers, both were level on three out of five score cards at the end of the bout. The French, Swedish and Slovakian judges preferred Zonile. Michael’s championships journey has included a Last 16 win over Ibrahim Badalli of Azerbaijan

Team Ireland is led and managed by Anna Moore of St. Francis BC, Limerick and Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford. The team is coached by Valerie Hamilton of St. Francis BC, Limerick, Liam Cunningham of Saints BC, Antrim, Linda Morgan of Arklow BC, Wicklow and John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry. Joe Lowe of St. Paul’s ABC Belfast has been nominated as an R&J.