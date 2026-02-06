‘The Irish Bull’ Ready to Charge – Louise Creaven Targets Statement Win in ‘Historic’ Fight

Louise Creaven believes she is built for big moments — and this weekend she gets the chance to prove it as she prepares to feature in what is being billed as a landmark night for women’s boxing.

The Australian-based Irish fighter will compete in NXT’s first-ever female professional bout, a clash that has quickly gathered momentum among fans, particularly within the Irish boxing community abroad.

“There’s a massive bit of hype around this one because it’s NXT’s first ever female professional fight, which is huge,” she explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “People here love watching me fight because they know I bring an entertaining fight every time. I’ve got such strong support, especially from the Irish community too.”

Creaven — nicknamed ‘The Irish Bull’ — has earned a reputation for relentless pressure and fan-friendly performances, something she promises will again be on display when she steps through the ropes to fight New Zealand’s Macca Jean Eclipse Nightclub, Fortitude Valley.

“You’ll see me doing what I do best, intelligent pressure,” she said. “I’m stronger, fitter, and I’ve been sharpening everything. I’m coming to put on a performance.”

Standing across from her will be Macca, an opponent Creaven clearly respects but has no intention of backing away from.

“I know she’s not afraid to stand and trade, and I respect that,” she noted. “So I’m expecting a tough fight, and I’m ready for whatever she brings. We’ll both be in there fighting until the end.”

While the immediate focus is on delivering on Saturday, the Queensland-based boxer’s ambitions stretch far beyond a single night. The Irish fighter has mapped out a busy year, targeting activity, titles, and bigger platforms.

“I want to fight as much as I can, chasing belts, and keep building my name,” she said. “I want to be the fighter people talk about after the fight. And with Crocker coming over to Australia soon, it would be unreal to fight on that show too.”

Despite spending over a decade in Australia, the pull of home remains strong. A return to fight in Ireland sits firmly at the top of her long-term goals — not just professionally, but personally. She returns in June and hopes home promoters take note.

“100%, that’s the dream,” Creaven revealed. “I’ve been in Australia for 11 years now, and my parents were meant to come over, but for personal reasons, it wasn’t possible. A lot of Irish people living abroad will understand this — having them here is one of those ‘made it in life’ moments for me. So now more than ever, I want to fight back home in front of them,” she adds before hat tipping her sponsors.



“I’ve got amazing support from Ireland and sponsors back home too Scully Plant Hire, Madden Plumbing, and Tribe Windows & Doors.”