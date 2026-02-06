Grief to Growth – Loonam Says Father’s Spirit Still Fuels His Fight Journey

Paul Loonam admits the emotions of his last outing haven’t faded — and says the memory of his father continues to drive him as he prepares to step back through the ropes next week.

The JB Promotions prospect returns to action on JB Promotions’ latest instalment, looking to build on a deeply personal victory that resonated far beyond the result itself.

Reflecting on that win over Jake Pollard in the 3Arena, his first outing since the tragic passing of his father, the 24-year-old revealed the tribute walkout and the support around him remain powerful moments, but also part of an ongoing journey.

“Every day I’m still going through grief and battling it,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “It hasn’t been easy. It was great to do that tribute for my dad and for my family — to have something to look forward to at that time — but now my focus has to be on February 7.”

The talented prospect has built real momentum since turning over and has the BUI Celtic title to show for his early efforts.

“I’m absolutely blessed,” he comments. “I’m only 6-0 and I’ve already boxed in the big arenas. Jay Byrne and the team told me they’d give me opportunities and they’ve delivered. Now it’s about letting my boxing do the talking and earning my way back onto those big shows.

“I want big fights — Irish titles, European titles — that’s where I see myself going,” he said. “But I’m not looking too far ahead. With how life has gone over the last year, you learn you can’t guarantee anything. It’s just one step at a time,” he adds before looking forward to Saturday’s clash with the always game and sometimes dangerous Darwin Martinez.

“This will probably be one of my last fights over six rounds. I feel very comfortable at that level now. The plan is to move to eight-round fights after this and start pushing on.”

Promoter Byrne has stated the Unit 3 trained fighter could challenge for another title come April time, but for now February 7 is all that matters for ‘The Boxer’— another step forward, both professionally and personally.

“It’s about getting the year rolling with a good win,” he said. “I’ll keep working, keep improving, and hopefully move into bigger fights as the year goes on.”

