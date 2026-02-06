‘Big Fights’ in the Pipeline – Cain Lewis Targets Breakout Year

Cain Lewis is targeting a breakout 2026 — and the ambitious Navan man believes a successful start on the JB Promotions card in Leopardstown this weekend could set the tone for a year he hopes will deliver titles and bigger opportunities.

The Meath man returns to action looking to build momentum, with activity and progression high on his agenda after serving his apprenticeship.

Indeed, Lewis feels the coming months represent a key period in his transition from prospect to contender.

The 23-year-old now wants to convert that experience into tangible rewards.

“I’m definitely aiming for some titles this year,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “2026 is going to be a huge year for me and I have some big plans moving forward,” he adds before expressing delight to have the chance to get that ‘big’ year off to an early start.

“It’s great to be back out early in the year — this is what I need,” he explained. “I want to keep the ball rolling from now and start stepping up the ladder. It’s a good start to the year. Hopefully some big fights moving forward.”

It’s familiar ground at a new Irish boxing venue, the Pavilion at Leopardstown Racecourse, for the former Ballymun amateur. Once again, he finds himself faced with a durable fighter he’d be fancied to beat but not beat easily. He welcomes both the challenge and the chance to make a statement on the JB Promotions bill.

“I can’t wait for Saturday against a tough Mexican,” he said of his fight with Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales. “He’s a tough guy, never been stopped and comes for a fight. It will be nice to get some good rounds banked, but if the stoppage comes, I’ll take it.”

A victory on Saturday would be Lewis’ tenth since he turned over as a teen.

Reflecting on his career so far he points out the fights he has enjoyed the most so far in.

“My favourite fight so far would have to be against Templea Maharusi because he came out guns blazing for six rounds and that’s where I perform best,” he said.

Another standout memory came at the 3Arena last September, where the scale of the event left a lasting impression. A venue he’d like to re visit, maybe in a title fight?

“The whole set-up and atmosphere was amazing and I’d love to do it again,” he added.