The Relaunch – Byrne Backs Treacy to Send Timely Reminder

Saturday is the relaunch.

Jay Byrne says Oisín Tracey has become a “forgotten man” during his time away from the ring – but believes Saturday’s Leopardstown fight will prove a positive reintroduction to fight fans.

The Wicklow prospect hasn’t been seen since he defeated Octavian Gratii in April of last year and returns after nearly a year out of action against the experienced Jordan Grannum.

KB Promotions boss Byrne is confident Saturday will see the ever-entertaining battler remind fight fans of what he is all about, while moving into title contention.

“Oisín hasn’t been in the ring since last April,” Byrne said. “He was even talking about going travelling — going away to Australia.

“Ten months out is a long time,” he added. “But this is his chance to remind people what he can do.”

The 22-year-old had considered stepping away from the sweet science but has instead chosen to reboot his career under the JB Promotions banner – and according to his promoter, may not be too far away from a title fight.

“If he comes through this fight he’ll be 5-0,” Byrne explained. “That’s a great position for a kid his age. He’s only a young man,” he adds before suggesting the Bray fighter won’t be able to ease his way back in.

“Jordan’s a live opponent — he’s caused a lot of problems lately. You don’t know what you’re getting with him. He comes to win.”