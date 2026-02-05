‘Win and Straight Back In’ – Jay Byrne Backs Senan Kelly to Rebound and Chase April Title Shot

It’s win and straight back in for Senan Kelly declares Jay Byrne.

The Kildare fighter has been one of the standout stars of the domestic scene in recent years, winning BUI Celtic and Irish titles in impressive fashion.

After wins over the likes of Matthew Tyndall, Jake Tinklin and Declan Geraghty, the Leixlip native attempted to level up further last time out.

He managed to push Ben Marksby all the way, giving the fancied prospect a scare in the 3Arena, but the JB Promotions man suffered a first career defeat and looks to make a return to winning ways this Saturday night.

Kelly tops the bill against Emiliano Leonel Araujo, an Argentine with a solid record, who he’ll still be favourite to defeat. His promoter admits as much, but assures it’s a slight and temporary step down in level.

The former fighter turned fight maker believes his charge will return to winning ways and make a quick return to big fights.

“Senan lost his last fight, a very good fight on the Wasserman card,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com. “But he needs a win now to get himself back into that.”

“He’s not going back to building a career beating journeyman after journeyman,” he explained. “He’s fighting a very live opponent — and whoever wins this fight goes into a title fight in April.”

The promoter believes taking chances is the only way to unlock bigger opportunities and suggests Kelly is the poster boy of earning your rewards via risky fights.

“You’ve got to take the chances when they come,” Byrne said. “That’s when your career opens up.”

“Senan bought a house last year. Ideally, we want him in big fights earning money where the mortgage becomes easier — that’s what success in boxing should look like.”