THRILL-OGY – Katie Taylor -Amanda Serrano 3 CONFIRMED

The trilogy will take place this summer.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will rematch in New York on July 11.

Third instalment of the epic rivalry will play out in Madison Square Garden, the famous venue the pair made history in when they first fought.

There was hope the three-peat would play out in Croke Park and Las Vegas Sphere was also mentioned but its back to the Mecca of boxing and a city with plenty of Irish and Puerto Ricans.

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian, and Amanda Serrano attend the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Taylor’s IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC light Welterweight world titles will be on the line.

The clash will be broadcast on Net Flix like their second meeting.

The rivals first two fights are known as the greatest female fights if all time and are the most lucrative.

Taylor is 2-0 up in the series.