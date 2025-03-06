Hearn Wants to make Conlan-Warrington

Eddie Hearn says he is interested in making Michael Conlan versus Josh Warrington.

Indeed, the Matchroom promoter has discussed the Irish English Match up with the Leeds native, whom he promotes.

Olympic medal winner Conlan fights for the first time since he lost to Jordan Gill on a Matchroom card in December 2023 in Brighton this weekend.

If he overcomes Asad Asif Khan on a Channel 5 broadcast Wasserman fight night topped by Harlem Eubank and Belfast man Tyrone McKenna, the Essex fight maker may offer him the chance to fight the former world champion.

“You know, there was a mention the other day of Mick Conlan,” Hearn told Boxingscene.

“If he [Conlan] comes through his fight, you know, two big fan bases could be interesting,” he added. “I mean, like, last chance saloon. We acknowledge this is going to be Josh’s last year in boxing.

Belfast, UK: Chairman of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn speaks to media after the Launch Press Conference for their all-Irish Welterweight clash in March. 15 January 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“I think he came off the Cacace fight. It feels like the inactivity killed him a little bit in that fight and wants to go again.”

Conlan has always expressed interest in fighting Warrington, who lost to Anthony Cacace last time out. However, the two time world title challenger’s last run is a world title mission. The Belfast favourite has returned for a pay day and would only fight the ‘Leeds Warrior’ if it helped his world title goal.