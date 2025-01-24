‘IT’S PERSONAL’ – Third Trilogy Option Wants Katie Taylor Revenge

Nathasa Jonas wants her very own trilogy with Katie Taylor.

Taylor is closing in on a three-peat with Amanda Serrano and looks set to face off against the Puerto Rican for a third time this Summer. The Bray boxer has Chantelle Cameron as back and another fighter the Irish star has fought twice has put her hat in the ring for a rematch.

The IBF and WBC female welterweight champion fights fellow Lauren Price in a big blockbuster British world title unification fight at Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

If she comes through that fight she would like a third installment with the Wicklow trailblazer.

“I’ve made no secret in saying this, but the big fight for me is [Katie] Taylor. A rematch with Mikaela Mayer was something that I was chasing up until August last year, so I just believe they both bring more to the table,” Jonas, in an interview with Betfred.

“Personally, regarding the Taylor fight, she’s beaten me on two big occasions and for me, I just want a bit of revenge and I believe that fight would draw a line in the sand.”

“The doors are still open, but the only way to keep them open is by beating Lauren Price.”

Taylor first defeated Jonas in a famous London 2012 Olympic clash and won a Fight of the Year contender during Fight Camp.

As a result, Taylor is the name the Joe Gallagher-trained southpaw most wants on her record.

“Katie is a fight that’s personal to me. I need that win before I hang up my gloves and it’s a fight that I believe I can win.”

“Win on the 7th of March and whatever fight comes next will be undisputed, regardless of whether that’s Katie or Mikaela Mayer. The main thing is that I win on March the 7th.”